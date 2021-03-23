GLAAD Quietly Removes J.K. Rowling From Accountability Project

The LGBT nonprofit GLAAD has quietly removed author J.K. Rowling from its accountability project without explanation.

The GLAAD Accountability Project “catalogs anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and discriminatory actions of politicians, commentators, organization heads, religious leaders, and legal figures who have used their platforms, influence and power to spread misinformation and harm LGBTQ people,” according to the organization’s website. (RELATED: Online Pharmacy Sells Hormone Drugs Labelled ‘Keep Out Of Reach Of Parents’)

The project includes conservative figures such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. An examination by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that Rowling was formerly included in this list, but her page has since been removed.

GLAAD, which has not responded to requests for comment from the DCNF, had offered a number of reasons why Rowling was listed. The Harry Potter author sparked a backlash when she supported researcher Maya Forstater, who lost her job after tweeting that “men cannot change into women.”

“Dress however you please,” Rowling had tweeted, GLAAD highlighted. “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

GLAAD also criticized Rowling for supporting research into transgenderism and children, especially the links between a spike in young women who identify as transgender.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

The LGBT organization also condemned Rowling for mocking the phrase “people who menstruate” in a tweet.

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling’s press team declined to comment for this story.

