Joe Burrow Buys Drinks For Ohio Fans During March Madness

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently pulled off a great move for some Ohio basketball fans.

According to Outkick, the rising NFL star sent $500 to The College Inn bar in his hometown of Athens, Ohio so fans could enjoy a few adult beverages while watching the Bobcats play in the opening round.

You can see a photo and video of the situation below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row Ohio U (@oldrowohiou)

Joe Burrow is an insanely likable guy. On the field, he has a cocky edge to him and it makes his competitive fire great.

Off of the field, he’s out here pulling off great moves like this for the everyday fan.

His positive vibes and great energy also appeared to work to a degree because the Bobcats pulled off a huge upset win over Virginia over the weekend.

Despite losing to Creighton in the Round of 32, Ohio had a much better season than anyone expected, and Burrow helped make sure everyone had a few drinks to enjoy along the way.

You can’t hate that at all.

Props to Burrow for continuing to be the man.