Jury, Trial Date Set In George Floyd Case

The final juror in the trial against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was chosen Tuesday, and opening statements have been scheduled to start March 29, the Associated Press reported.

The jury is composed of 15 jurors: 12 chosen to deliberate, two alternates and one extra juror that will be dismissed if the other 14 are still able to fulfill their roles come March 29, the Associated Press reported.

The jury selection process took more than two weeks, with several jurors having to be dismissed due to media coverage of the $27 million settlement between Floyd’s family and the city of Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the jurors out of an abundance of caution, but denied a request from Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, to delay the trial in light of the settlement. Cahill called the settlement’s timing “unfortunate,” but did not delay the trial because it would not affect the pretrial publicity garnered by the case. Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter, the AP reported. (RELATED: Judge In Derek Chauvin Trial Threatens To Remove Media From Courtroom After ‘Absolutely Inappropriate’ Behavior)

The final juror chosen was a married accountant who admitted to having a somewhat negative impression of Chauvin because of the way Chauvin restrained Floyd for nearly nine minutes in the May 25 viral video that sparked major protests across the country, according to the AP. The juror said he would be able to judge the case solely on its merits, the AP reported.