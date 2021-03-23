Kamala Harris To Host Event On Empowering Women With Bill Clinton Despite Epstein Associations And #MeToo Accusations

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton will be speaking together at an event Friday hosted by the Clinton Foundation on the topic of empowering women in the United States and around the world.

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) event will feature the two speaking one-on-one and will focus on the challenges that women have had to endure during the coronavirus pandemic, and how to empower women throughout the world.

Harris is set to speak with Clinton despite the former president having faced allegations of rape and sexual assault from multiple women spanning decades.

Clinton was also close associates with convicted pedophile and sex-trafficking billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton has remained largely silent regarding the flights that he took on Epstein’s private jet, which reportedly offered passengers young girls for sex.

In January 2020, the U.S. Sun published an article that showed a photo of Clinton standing on Epstein’s plane with a young girl, Chauntae Davies, who is mentioned by the Sun to have been Epstein’s “sex slave.” Additional photos of the president with Epstein’s victims, including one of Clinton receiving a shoulder rub, have since been leaked.

The event on Friday, hosted by Harris’s alma mater, Howard University, is part of a four-day event for the 13th annual ‘CGI University’ and will have other speakers such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, and American author Wes Moore.

The event will seek to talk about subjects such as “restoring faith in democracy, environmental justice, COVID-19 recovery, and creating systemic change,” according to the event page. (RELATED: ‘Where’s The Vice President?’: Dana Perino Asks Why Kamala Harris Hasn’t Addressed Cuomo Accusations)

Additionally, Harris who called for impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over allegations of sexual harassment, has remained silent regarding the sexual assault allegations from several women against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.