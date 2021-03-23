Kamala Harris Responds To Boulder Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris responded Tuesday to the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado, saying “it’s absolutely tragic.”

“It’s absolutely tragic. It’s tragic. 10 people were going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody,” Harris said in response to a reporter’s question on the shooting. “A police officer, who was performing his duties and with great courage and heroism.” (RELATED: Biden Calls On Congress To Immediately Pass Two New Gun Control Bills And Ban ‘Assault Weapons’ — ‘I Don’t Need Another Minute’)

The vice president said the remarks while at the swearing-in of CIA Director William Burns, according to The Hill.

WATCH:

A police officer and nine other people were killed in the shooting, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold confirmed during a Monday press conference. Police said the suspect had been injured and placed under custody following the incident.

Herold identified the victims during a separate Tuesday press conference. The police chief also identified the alleged shooter as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder, and will be transported to Boulder County Jail.

The victims include 25-year-old Rikki Olds, one of the grocery store’s employees, as well as Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and shoppers, according to various reports. Olds worked as a front-end manager at King Soopers, Olds’ uncle said, CNN reported.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, which [sic] the suspect was shot,” Herold said during the press conference. “No other officers were injured. The suspect was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. He was transferred to the hospital for treatment, now in stable condition.”

Police haven’t provided information regarding the alleged shooter’s motives.

President Joe Biden called on Congress to immediately pass common sense gun control measures in response to the incident, including two House approved bills.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.