Kamala Harris’ Niece Deletes Tweet That Assumed Boulder Mass Shooter Was A White Guy

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris deleted a tweet about the Boulder shooting suspect after assuming the shooter was white.

“I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting,” the 36-year-old New York Times best-selling author wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The tweet came after reports revealed the identity of the suspect police had in custody.

Police arrested Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, Colorado, and charged him with 10 counts of first-degree murder. On Monday, police in Boulder were called out to King Soopers grocery store for an active shooter.

The first police officer to respond to the mass shooting Eric Talley was among the 10 killed, according to the Boulder Police Department press release. (RELATED: Suspect In Boulder Shooting Identified As 21-Year-Old, Motive Remains Unknown)


“I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” Meena Harris said.

Following her explanation, executive Producer of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Steve Krakauer tweeted a screenshot of what he said was Meena’s since-deleted post labeling “white men” as the country’s “greatest terrorist threat.” (RELATED: Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless)

“The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago,” the tweet read. “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”