Kamala Harris’ Niece Deletes Tweet That Assumed Boulder Mass Shooter Was A White Guy

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris deleted a tweet about the Boulder shooting suspect after assuming the shooter was white.

“I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting,” the 36-year-old New York Times best-selling author wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The tweet came after reports revealed the identity of the suspect police had in custody.

Police arrested Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, Colorado, and charged him with 10 counts of first-degree murder. On Monday, police in Boulder were called out to King Soopers grocery store for an active shooter.

The first police officer to respond to the mass shooting Eric Talley was among the 10 killed, according to the Boulder Police Department press release. (RELATED: Suspect In Boulder Shooting Identified As 21-Year-Old, Motive Remains Unknown)

Officer Eric Talley was killed heroically responding to the #BoulderShooting on Monday. His police vehicle is parked outside the @boulderpolice station at 1805 33rd St. in memory of Eric and his service. pic.twitter.com/7Cr2xNGcFR — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) March 23, 2021





“I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men,” Meena Harris said.

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

Following her explanation, executive Producer of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Steve Krakauer tweeted a screenshot of what he said was Meena’s since-deleted post labeling “white men” as the country’s “greatest terrorist threat.” (RELATED: Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless)

Just so we’re clear, this is the misinformation that @MeenaHarris had spread: https://t.co/R0pN17pR77 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 23, 2021

“The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago,” the tweet read. “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”