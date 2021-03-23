Katie Couric Confirms She Won’t Be Permanent Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Mark TV personality Katie Couric off the list of contenders for the role of new permanent “Jeopardy!” host.
Couric confirmed she won’t be the next Alex Trebek during a Q&A with Poynter published Tuesday. “Jeopardy!” is going through a rotation of celebrity guests until a replacement is chosen for Trebek, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2020.
Why Katie Couric isn’t hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ https://t.co/6hK7WRSTWm pic.twitter.com/Tv2UgDRymm
— New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2021
“I don’t think so,” Couric responded when asked if she’d be the next permanent host. “It was a really fun thing to do. I love what I’m doing now. I have tremendous flexibility. We’re building a multimedia organization and company. I’m developing scripted projects and documentary series, doing video shorts, a newsletter, a podcast. I’m so grateful that I can play in this whole arena. I’m really happy doing what I’m doing now.” (RELATED: REPORT: Katie Couric Will Host ‘Jeopardy!’)
Couric was the first woman to ever host “Jeopardy!” and she raised $230,000 for cancer research during her time hosting, the New York Post reported.
Couric called the show an “American institution” and said it was a “tough job.”
“I tried to make it my own, as Paula Abdul would say, but also respect the institution because ‘Jeopardy’ is not really a game show,” Couric told the outlet. “It doesn’t feel right to call it a game show. It is an American institution. I think it has become so a part of people’s lives that you don’t want to mess with a good thing. So I tried to strike that balance.”
“It was a lot of fun, but it was a very tough job,” she continued. “And I said to many of my friends who complimented me: Thank God for post-production.”