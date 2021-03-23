Comedian Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 To Families Of Victims Of Massage Parlor Shooting

Comedian Ken Jeong donated $50,000 in total to families of massage parlor shooting victims in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 51-year-old actor made five $10,000 donations to GoFundMe pages for the families of Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Xiaojie Tan and Yong Yue, NBC News confirmed in a piece published Monday.

Authorities also identified three other victims in the shooting as Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels and Daoyou Feng. Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, who has since been charged with eight counts of murder in connection to the shootings. (RELATED: Biden Says Atlanta Massage Shootings Are ‘Very Troubling’ But He’s Still ‘Waiting For An Answer’ On Shooter’s Motive)

“The Hangover” star also tweeted the crowdsource funding pages of the victims to show his support. (RELATED: Olivia Munn, LeBron James And More Stars Call Out Violent Attacks On Asians After Atlanta Shooting)

Jeong also posted a video of him on social media stating that “enough is enough” and asking viewers to “stop the pandemic of hate” along with other Asian American actors like Keiko Agena and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Ken’s parents migrated to the United States from South Korea.