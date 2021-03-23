Why Does This Man Police Arrested In Texas Look Exactly Like Saddam Hussein?

An armed Arizona man ran off the road a national guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines Monday and held them at gunpoint in West Texas — and that’s not even the craziest part.

Larry Lee Harris, 66, who has an astounding resemblance to the deceased Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, told the police that he thought they “had kidnapped a woman and child,” Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams said in a statement, according to KAMC. (RELATED: Iran’s President Compares Trump To Saddam Hussein, Implies That He Will Be Hanged As Well)

“Mr. Harris had followed the National Guard Soldiers from Love’s Travel Station on East Regis Street to Highway 62/82 & County Road 3600,” the statement said. “Harris attempted multiple times to run the vans … off the road.”

“Harris pointed a gun at a National Guard Soldier, identified himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vehicles,” according to the statement.

The “mentally disturbed” Hussein look-alike has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint of 11 National Guard soldiers, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant, and interference with Texas military forces.

“I was very thankful that it did not turn into major bloodshed,” Williams said, after it was announced that in addition to Colt 1911 .45 caliber pistol Harris held the guard members at gunpoint with, he also had a loaded pistol with extra magazines and ammunition in his truck.

Officials had little to say about the attacker’s inexplicable similarities to the deposed and executed dictator.