Mel Kiper Has The Lions Taking DeVonta Smith In His Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper released a new mock draft Tuesday, and he has DeVonta Smith headed to Detroit.

The Alabama Heisman winner and star receiver is expected to be one of the first guys off of the board, and Kiper slotted him at seven to the Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One interesting pick that is going under the radar a little bit: What will Cincinnati do at No. 5? There will be playmakers on the board to get Joe Burrow some help. Mock Draft 3.0. https://t.co/PrYz4dVsv8 — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) March 23, 2021

“He is one of the best route runners I’ve scouted, and he beats any corner put in front of him. Detroit is clearly rebuilding, so I also wouldn’t be surprised if it trades down to pick up more draft capital,” Kiper wrote in part.

It’s worth noting that in Kiper’s latest mock, four quarterbacks were off the board within the first four picks.

The Lions never had a shot at Justin Fields or Zach Wilson with how it unfolded here. If that’s the case, we go with Trey Lance, but he was also off the board.

If we can’t get a top-four quarterback, then I’m more than okay with Smith. The Lions receivers are nothing short of a joke right now. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are both gone. Despite the fact Jared Goff isn’t the quarterback of the future, he at least needs somebody to throw to.

Smith could give us a serious deep threat for years to come, and we all know what he’s capable of doing on the field. The man won the Heisman as a receiver.

If he’s the best option on the board, then let’s do it.