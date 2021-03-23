Michael Brockers Walks Back Criticism Of Jared Goff Following Trade To The Lions

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers has walked back some criticism of Jared Goff.

Goff and Brockers were teammates on the Rams and following the quarterback’s trade to the Lions, the lineman told TMZ that getting Matthew Stafford was an upgrade. Shortly afterwards, Brockers was also traded to Detroit. Now, he wants people to know he didn’t mean much by it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have so much respect for him and just understanding that, you know, that wasn’t any shot against him. It was just trying to pump up the Rams fan base as I was on the Rams team…I was really just trying to boost up the move that I felt like the team was doing. I don’t think it was anything against Jared,” Brockers told the media Monday about the situation, according to TMZ.

Luckily for Brockers, Goff didn’t seem to care too much about his comments. The new quarterback of the Lions said they’re “all good” while doing an interview on 97.1 The Ticket.

Jared Goff talking about Michael Brockers on @971theticketxyt “Brock’s obviously one of my good friends and teammates. Obviously, I get it.” Said Brockers quickly reached out to him and they’re “all good.” — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) March 22, 2021

I have to admit that I don’t love how week Brockers’ response was. He talked a big game to TMZ. Stand by it.

Trust me, he’s not the only one who thinks Matthew Stafford is a gigantic upgrade over Goff. I’m pretty sure the entire NFL feels that way.

As a Lions fan, I want Goff with the team for as short of a time as possible. Get his contract off of our books and go draft our quarterback of the future.

Just because Brockers pumped up Stafford and then got traded to the Lions doesn’t mean he was wrong. Stand by it!