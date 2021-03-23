Michigan Beating LSU Gets Solid TV Ratings

Michigan beating LSU 86-78 in the Round of 32 got solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Wolverines and Tigers in the Round of 32 peaked with an average of 6.225 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Are these the biggest ratings we’ve ever seen out of a major college basketball game? No, but they’re still very respectable.

Whenever a college game on the opening weekend pulls north of 6 million viewers, then you know you’re in business.

LSU and Michigan are two dominant brands in the world of sports, and it makes sense as to why people would be interested.

Even with Michigan not playing at 100%, they’re still one of the best teams in the country, and they took care of business Monday night.

Now, we wait to see what kind of ratings the tournament gets down the stretch. Seeing as how we didn’t have a tournament in 2020, I think it’s safe to say people are excited and ready to roll. We’re still in for a lot of great games.