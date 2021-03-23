It Sounds Like Nate Reuvers Is Done Playing Basketball For Wisconsin, Won’t Return For Another Season

It looks like Nate Reuvers’ time playing for the Wisconsin Badgers has come to an end.

The talented big man was a senior this season, but he could have returned for another season because of the eligibility rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it sounds like the loss to Baylor will be the final time we see Reuvers play for Greg Gard.

Reuvers posted Monday night on Instagram, “Thank you Wisconsin for the past 4 years. Excited for the next step in my journey.”

That’s about as clear as it can get without the words “I’m never coming back” being typed out on Instagram.

Reuvers was honestly one of the guys in our senior class that I thought might return for another season of basketball.

He’s been very solid for Wisconsin over the years, but I think we can all agree this past season didn’t go as well as anyone had hoped for.

However, with this being the end of the road in Madison, I hope he finds success in whatever he does next. I’m sure he’ll take his shot at Europe. No matter how it goes, he had some outstanding games wearing red and white since arriving on campus.