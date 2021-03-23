Ole Miss Drops Electric Hype Video Ahead Of The 2021 College Football Season

Ole Miss recently dropped an awesome football hype video.
Late Monday afternoon, the Rebels released a video to hype fans up for the 2021 season, and I have no doubt this one got the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Give the video a watch below. It’s pure adrenaline.
This video right here is what I love about college football. Whether you cheer for the Rebels or not, you can’t deny how fire that video was.
Nothing gets the juices flowing like a great college football hype video. It’s one of the best parts about the sport.
In a single year, Lane Kiffin catapulted the Rebels back into the spotlight, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.
The Rebels went from being a bit of an afterthought in the SEC to being front and center under Kiffin’s leadership.
They might not be winning a ton of games just yet, but they’re clearly trending in the correct direction.
As a gambling man, I’d be willing to bet a lot that Ole Miss has a very good year in 2021. At the very least, it’ll be entertaining with Kiffin running the show.