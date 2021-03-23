Prince Harry Joins BetterUp In ‘A Meaningful And Meaty Role’ As Chief Impact Officer

Prince Harry joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as the company’s Chief Impact Officer, a spokesperson for the Duke confirmed Tuesday.

BetterUp gives coaching and other mental health services to its clients, according to CNN Business.

Prince Harry will become chief impact officer of BetterUp, the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm plans to announce Tuesday, in his latest foray into business https://t.co/iILatjXklP — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 23, 2021

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry said in an email, the Wall Street Journal reported. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Talked To His Brother, Father About ‘Frustrating’ Response To Tell-All Interview, Gayle King Says)

Prince Harry’s role is listed on the company’s website. BetterUp described the Duke of Sussex as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.”

Prince Harry will give his input into “product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health,” the Wall Street Journal reported. It’s unclear how much Prince Harry will be compensated for his role, but CEO Alexi Robichaux told the outlet, “it’s a meaningful and meaty role.”

Prince Harry revealed his goals and hopes for his role in a blog post shared on the company website.”As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations,” Prince Harry said. “And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”