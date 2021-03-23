Rapper Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut Album Sets Record For Most Weeks At Number 1

Rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album has set a record for the most weeks at number one on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart since it began in 2004.

The late rapper’s album, “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon,” has spent 20 weeks ending March 18th in the number one spot after the 20-year-old rapper, born Bashar Jackson, album came out in July 2020, Billboard magazine reported in a piece published Tuesday.

His record now beats out Eminem’s 19 weeks at the top of the rap chart with “Recovery,” HipHopDX reported. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Nipsey Hussle Charged With Murder)

The 20-year-old up and coming rapper was found with gunshot wounds at a Hollywood Hills home in LA in February 2020. At the time, it was reported that the place was a rental home that had been broken into. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot, Kill Dijon Kizzee In LA After He Allegedly Dropped Handgun During Altercation)

The “Welcome to the Party” hitmaker was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

Five people were later arrested in connection to the New York-based rapper’s death, “three adult males [and] two juvenile males” by the Los Angeles Police Department, NPR reported.