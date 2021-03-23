Recall Launched Against School Board Members In Secret Facebook Group Targeting Unwoke Parents

Six members of the Loudoun County school board have been targeted in a recall campaign launched on March 23 by parents who oppose the school system’s inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the curriculum.

Loudoun Parents for Education (LPE) announced they were seeking to recall Beth Barts, Denise Corbo, Leslee King, Atoosa Reaser, Ian Serotkin and Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan for “neglect of duty, misuse of office, and incompetence in the performance of their duties.” The six board members were accused of being part of a Facebook group that sought to create lists of parents who opposed CRT or who wanted schools open for in-person learning.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Not only is this a failure of their duty to represent their constituents, but it raises serious questions about Virginia’s open meeting laws,” LPE’s release said. (RELATED: New Report Traces Critical Race Theory’s Marxist Roots And How It Went Mainstream)

“It has become abundantly clear that there is only one option. A campaign to recall those six school board members. A campaign that Loudoun Parents for Education begins today,” said Ian Prior, a former Trump administration official.

Our civil counsel has issued the following formal cease-and-desist demand, as well as a records preservation demand, to Loudoun County Public Schools Board member Beth Barts. pic.twitter.com/vFdoNd4bTW — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 23, 2021

A lawyer representing the Virginia Project, a Republican political action committee, also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Barts. “You did not ask your fellow Facebook members to stop what they were doing, you did not rebuke or reprimand them, and you did not warn them about the risks of engaging in the above described illegal, reckless, inflammatory, and irresponsible actions,” the letter stated.

The Daily Caller reached out to Loudoun County School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan for comment but received no response as of publication.