Editorial

REPORT: 12 Lawsuits Have Now Been Filed Against Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Deshaun Watson is reportedly now facing a dozen lawsuits.

According to TMZ, a total of 12 lawsuits for assault and misconduct have been filed against the Houston Texans quarterback. The number of 12 different accusers had previously been floated by attorney Tony Buzbee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson is facing accusations of purposely touching a woman with his erect penis and forcing another woman to perform oral sex. The talented passer has denied ever treating a woman poorly.

Buzbee, who is representing the women suing Watson, has also asked for a grand jury to be put together to examine the allegations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Buzbee (@tonybuzbee)

At some point, you have to wonder if the NFL is going to intervene. We know the league is investigating the situation, but we haven’t heard much past that.

With a dozen different women accusing Watson of misconduct, Roger Goodell has to be debating what to do next.

These are all civil cases and he’s not facing any criminal investigations. However, the NFL doesn’t need a criminal investigation to be happening in order to intervene. Goodell can more or less do whatever he wants.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. It’s clear that Watson’s situation isn’t going away anytime soon.