REPORT: Marcus Mariota Will Stay With The Raiders, Base Salary Will Be $3.5 Million

Quarterback Marcus Mariota will reportedly stick around with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Oregon Heisman winner will stay with the Raiders on a one-year deal that will slash his base pay to $3.5 million.

He will be able to earn up to $8 million total through incentives. He had originally been slated to earn more than $10.6 million if he had stayed on the roster without reworking his deal.

#Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract with Las Vegas, sources say, as he’ll get a 1-year deal worth $3.5M with a chance to make up to $8M including incentives. It was up and down the last few weeks, but he recently made the call to stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2021

The original paycut offer $3M. Marcus Mariota negotiated up, giving him a chance for some real upside. And, should be noted, the contract is also tradable if the opportunity arises. But for now, a resolution. https://t.co/qOx06yDvg5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2021

I guess there goes one more quarterback option for teams that were searching around the league for a passer.

There really must not have been a ton of interest for Mariota if he was willing to return to the Raiders for only $3.5 million guaranteed.

That’s honestly a little surprising. Given how bad the quarterback market is in the NFL, any guy who can walk and chew gum usually gets a solid deal.

Mariota put together solid games in Tennessee before losing his job to Ryan Tannehill and he was solid in his limited playing time in 2020.

Yet, it wasn’t enough to score him a big deal with a new team. Now, he’ll remain behind Derek Carr for another season. We’ll see how he does!