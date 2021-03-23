REPORT: The NBA Wants The League’s New TV Package To Be For $75 Billion

The NBA reportedly wants a shocking amount of money for the league’s new TV package.

According to CNBC, the league wants $75 billion for their new TV rights package. NBA's previous TV deals are worth $24 billion, according to Sports Illustrated.

The NFL recently reached several massive TV deals, which will result in more than $100 billion being brought into the league.

Now, the NBA wants a taste of that kind of money.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for the NBA, but there’s zero shot the league’s games are worth $75 billion on TV.

Remember the 2020 NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat, which featured LeBron James? The ratings were atrocious.

The ratings were so bad that it was humiliating for the league. People threw in the towel and didn’t care.

Now, we’re supposed to all of a sudden believe the new TV package is worth $75 billion. Yeah, I’m not buying that at all.

When you go ultra-political, people turn the games off. It’s just the reality of the situation, and I see no situation unfolding where the NBA’s televised games are worth three quarters of what the NFL got.