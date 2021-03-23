Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ To Hit Disney Plus And Theaters On July 9

Disney has made a decision about the theater run for “Black Widow” and will release the movie in July in both theaters and on its streaming site.

The highly anticipated Marvel Studios film featuring Scarlett Johansson will be available on July 9 in both movie theatres and on Disney Plus Premiere Access, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

The decision moves back the film’s release date of May 7 after its release was delayed two times earlier, first May 2020 and then November 2020 due to the coronavirus keeping theaters across the country closed for almost a year in the biggest markets like New York City and Los Angeles.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences,” Kareem Daniel, Disney Media [and] Entertainment Distribution chairman shared.

“By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” the person added.

Subscribers to the streaming site can get a chance to see the latest superhero film on the same day it comes out in theaters for an additional $30.

The decision comes after Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek made it clear it wasn’t looking at the past for making a decision about releasing some of its biggest films due to the pandemic making changes in how films debut. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

“Our situation and our conditions change,” Chapek told Bloomberg during an interview about whether the film will come out out “only in theaters,” Deadline reported.

“I mean just a few weeks ago, theaters in New York and Los Angeles weren’t even open,” he added. “Now, all of a sudden they’re open, so we’re waiting to see…how prospective theatergoers respond to these reopenings.”

“We’re going to remain flexible,” Chapek continued. “We’ll make the call probably at the last minute in terms of how these films come to market, whether it’s Black Widow or any other title.”

“Black Widow” isn’t exactly a spinoff but more of a separate story for Johansson’s “Avengers” character Natasha Romanoff. It deals with Romanoff’s story between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”