‘He Sows Hate’: Tucker Carlson Calls Obama A ‘Racial Arsonist’ Who Emerged To ‘Deepen The Wounds That Divide Us’

Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson referred to former President Barack Obama as a “racial arsonist” during his Tuesday broadcast.

Carlson claimed that Obama’s statement on the Monday shooting that left ten dead in Boulder, Colorado, was an attempt to hit Americans “at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us.”

Carlson began the segment looking at Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about the recent shooting in Atlanta, accusing her of using the tragedy to “make Americans hate each other more.”

“Law enforcement, Omar said, with zero evidence of any kind works to protect, quote, ‘The humanity of white mass murderers.’ What does that even mean? We have no idea, though obviously it is bristling with racial hostility so MSNBC just rolled with it,” Carlson said.

WATCH:

Carlson followed his commentary on Rep. Omar with a clip of MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart responding to the shooting. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Serve My Country Anymore’: Former DEA Agent Says He Was Fired For Attending Jan. 6 Rally)

“Scapegoating is the evil cousin of white supremacy and together they reinforce the notion that white is always in the right,” Capehart added. “The indifference to lives not white must stop. The disregard for the fear of white terror must stop. We must not be cowed by the terror unleashed by white men drowning in the teach end of racism, xenophobia and misogyny.”

“Yeah that’s good for the country. White supremacy, that’s the culprit, no matter what the color the criminal was. It doesn’t matter the criminal’s color because it’s systemic racism and like carbon monoxide, it’s an invisible poison,” Carlson continued, turning his focus to Obama.

Obama previously released a statement calling for immediate action on stricter gun laws, saying, “It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so. It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war.”

“More than any other contemporary American leader, Barack Obama is a racial arsonist. He emerges at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us. He sows hate,” Carlson said of the former president’s comments about the Boulder shooting.

“A guy who appears to be white shoots a group of white people and Barack Obama calls it racism. How exactly does that work? Can you speak slowly and tell us?” Carlson asked, arguing that the entire point of the statement was to continue to sow division.

A number of other Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have also called for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Monday shooting.