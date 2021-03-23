‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Slams Prominent Progressive Activist As ‘Moron On Twitter’

A chyron on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” referred to prominent progressive activist Amy Siskind as a “moron on Twitter” for her comments on the Boulder shooting.

Many leftists on Twitter tried to blame the shooting Monday in Boulder, Colorado, on white supremacy. However, they changed their tune once more information on the accused shooter, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, was released. (RELATED: Race Baiters Delete Tweets, Issue Corrections After Frenzied Effort To Pin Boulder Shooting To White Supremacy)

“So, of course, once we learned his name the entire storyline had to be rewritten immediately,” said host Tucker Carlson. “Amy Siskind is a former finance ghoul who now sends angry tweets for a living. Siskind’s first assessment of the crime was this: ‘it was almost certainly a white man, again, if he were black or brown, he would be dead.'”

WATCH:

“That was Amy Siskind’s hot take and lots of people agreed with her,” Carlson continued. “Then the shooter’s identity emerged and of course Siskind had to change her view immediately.”

“Please don’t mention his name,” Siskind said on Twitter, adding that people should not “glorify the killer with the attention of having his name widely known.” (RELATED: Family Of Eric Talley, ‘Heroic’ Police Officer Killed In Boulder Shooting, Responds To His Death)

Carlson noted that Twitter is good for Americans who want to witness are lies and false narratives are created. “It’s pretty amazing to watch this happen in real-time,” he said. “The great thing about Twitter, despite all the downsides, is you get to see how the lies are manufactured.”

He then featured a post from Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, who said on Twitter “white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.” Meena Harris had to correct herself when police announced the shooter’s name.

“But she kept up the racial attacks because that’s what she does,” Carlson continued. “Meena Harris had assumed that Alissa was white, she wrote, ‘based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.'”

“So, Ahmad Alissa, if you are following along, wasn’t white – but white men are still bad. Got it?”