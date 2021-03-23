Will Fuller Throws Support Behind Deshaun Watson As 14th Accuser Files Lawsuit

A former teammate of Deshaun Watson spoke out in support of the NFL quarterback after he was hit with his 14th sexual misconduct lawsuit Monday.

Will Fuller, of the Miami Dolphins, told ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe he doesn’t know the “specifics” behind the accusations, but does support Watson.

Will Fuller on Deshaun Watson (Part 2): “I’m just looking forward to seeing where everything goes. Hopefully he’s OK.” Fuller says his last year in Houston was “a little different season” but he’s happy for fresh start in Miami. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 23, 2021

“I fully support Deshaun,” Fuller told Wolfe. “I don’t know any of the specifics about what’s going on with him but I fully support him. I’ve been talking to him. To me, it seems like his head is on completely straight…” (RELATED: Police Now Involved After 12 Women File Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson)

“I’m just looking forward to seeing where everything goes,” he added. “Hopefully he’s OK.”

At least 14 women have filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct. Two women claimed their interactions with Watson occurred outside of Texas, ESPN reported. Both the police and the NFL are investigating the allegations as well.

Watson denied the claims against him were true in a social media statement after the first lawsuit went public.

“As a result of a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote at the time.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” he continued. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims this is not about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”