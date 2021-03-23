Attack Witnessed On Zoom Call Leads Police To Two Dead Bodies

A person who witnessed a kidnapping on a Zoom call led police to two homicide victims in Los Angeles County on Monday, according to police.

Police responded to a home in Alta Dena at 2:45 p.m. Monday after a report of a possible kidnapping in progress, a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department statement said.

A couple were stabbed to death at an Altadena home Monday afternoon in a crime that unfolded on a Zoom call. A suspect, believed to be a relative of one of the victims, was later arrested on murder charges. https://t.co/CFSFYlAGbs pic.twitter.com/WxZBk5CQpn — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 23, 2021

An individual on a Zoom call had allegedly witnessed an attack on a man and woman while on the call with the female victim. The 911 caller reportedly heard commotion coming from the man being dragged out of the home and then being stabbed, according to Fox 11’s Bill Melugin.

“The person on the Zoom call is the one that called 911 … stating they saw what they believed was a kidnapping,” Lt. Barry Hall of the department’s Homicide Division said, according to NBC Los Angeles.

When police arrived, they found a deceased man in the driveway of the home and a deceased woman inside the home, according to the statement. Hall said the victims were apparently stabbed to death, and both victims were in their 60s, NBC Los Angeles reported. (RELATED: Seven-Year-Old’s Sexual Assault Live-Streamed During Break From Online Class)

The two victims were reportedly siblings, according to Fox 11.

Investigators discovered a vehicle was missing from the residence, and during the investigation a man returned to the home driving one of the victim’s vehicles, according to the statement. The man said he was a resident of the home.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Robert Cotton, and detained him. He was booked for two counts of murder, the sheriff’s department said. Police said Cotton was believed to be a relative of the female victim, CBS LA reported.

Hall explained what investigators believe happened at the crime scene.

“The male was inside the house,” Hall said, according to NBC Los Angeles. “The lady was still talking on the Zoom when the male was dragged out of the house. That alerted her. Then, the suspect went inside and attacked her.”