Anti-Masker Booted After Calling Shop Employee The N-Word For Refusing To Provide Her With Bagels

A woman was caught on video Tuesday using a racial slur against a New York City food market’s employee who refused to serve her for not wearing a mask.

The anti-masker called the 30-year old worker of the Davidovich Bakery a “bitch-ass n—–” Sunday in the presence of her children, The New York Post reported.

“I just want to order some bagels,” she says, as the security guard asks her to leave the bakery. “Ma’am, he’s not going to serve you, so please leave,” the security guard can be heard pleading with the woman. (RELATED: Anti-Mask Protester Gets Into An Altercation In A Grocery Store)

“Why, cause he’s a bitch-ass n—–?,” the anti-masker responded.

“She was two customers behind the lady I was already serving. She had five kids and she was wearing no mask,” the clerk told The New York Daily News on Tuesday. “Ma’am, you may have forgotten to wear your mask. You must wear a mask,” the employee said he told the woman.

The woman eventually headed to the exit saying that she does “feel better” in response to one of the customer’s question, according to the video.

“We stand with all our employees for handling this situation of hate and bigotry with professionalism and grace,” the Davidovich Bakery issued Tuesday a statement on its Facebook page, commending the employee’s handling of the situation.

“All of my children have a black father. That’s a term I’ve heard them use all my life,” the woman, who identified herself as Stephanie Denaro to The New York Daily News, said Tuesday in her defense.