Brett Favre Talks About His Terrible Experience Getting Off Of Pain Pills

Brett Favre recently opened up about getting sober, and it sounds like it was a terrible experience.

The Green Bay Packers legend has been open about the fact that he used to be addicted to pain pills while playing in the NFL, but he kicked the habit in the 1990s. Now, he’s opened up about the experience, and it sounds brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre)

“I was low…and I said it’s one of two things. I die or I flush these pills down the toilet,” Favre said during a talk with Dr. Phil and Eric Bolling on “Bolling With Favre,” according to TMZ. Eventually, he did flush the pills and said the withdrawals were so bad that he “shook” during the experience, and it could have killed him.

“It was really not the way you want to come off of pain pills because it could kill you,” Favre explained.

The most important thing here is that Favre managed to beat the terrible habit. Popping pain pills left and right is a recipe for disaster.

Just look around America. There’s stories all over the place about how opioids and addiction ruin lives. The examples are endless when it comes to addiction.

Luckily, Favre beat addiction, had several more successful years in the NFL and is now sharing his story for others to hear.

If you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it and seek it out. The alternative isn’t a good one.