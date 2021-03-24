Dana Carvey Has Stephen Colbert Cracking Up With His Joe Biden Impression

Comedian Dana Carvey performed the best impression of President Joe Biden during a clip Wednesday by shared by “A Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

“I’d do him at the town hall when he’s like the gentle father to the country and he looks like the alien who came off the spaceship in ‘Close Encounters,'” Carvey told Colbert.

Carvey then launched straight into the most hilarious impression of Sleepy Joe.

WATCH:

Dana Carvey gets very detailed with his President Biden impression. #LSSC https://t.co/tELJigQJsx pic.twitter.com/f1skS1zdrN — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 24, 2021

In the clip, you can hear Colbert laughing the entire time Carvey impersonates Biden.

“So I do the sincere guy,” Carvey said at the end. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Defends Performing ‘SNL’ Trump Sketch While The President Recovers From Coronavirus)

“I love it,” Colbert said. “That’s so beautiful. That is so beautiful.”

“But there’s a lot there if you don’t worry about the fact that he’s 78,” Carvey continued. “He gets a little confused sometimes and that doesn’t mean you’re attacking him personally or, you know.”

Carvey also does a spot-on Dr. Fauci impression.

This might be the best Biden impression I have ever seen, although there aren’t many out there. We had tons of Donald Trump impressions, but now that Biden is in office it has been pretty silent.

Tell me what you think in the comments.