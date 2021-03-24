REPORT: Duxbury High School Football Players Call ‘Auschwitz’ Audible During A Game

The Duxbury High School football program is in some hot water after players allegedly called “Auschwitz” as an audible during a game.

According to The Boston Globe, players on the team said “Auschwitz,” “rabbi,” and “dreidel” to call audibles at the line of scrimmage during a March 12 game against Plymouth North. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It turns out the previously unspecified offensive terms the Duxbury, Mass. high school football team was using for play calls were …….. Holocaust-related https://t.co/NCOs8S5pr7 — Curt Woodward (@curtwoodward) March 23, 2021

Superintendent John Antonucci told The Boston Globe, “It has become clear that members of the Duxbury High School football team did in fact use anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language.”

Head coach Dave Maimaron has been removed as an investigation unfolds, and isn’t expected back until it’s concluded, according to the same report.

Maimaron said in a statement, “I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass, and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th. The use of this language was careless, unnecessary, and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

A full scale independent investigation is needed. “It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust & Judaism. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field.” https://t.co/DM2pzlkEN6 — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) March 23, 2021

There is zero chance the players involved in this situation didn’t know what Auschwitz was. It’s the most infamous death camp of World War II.

Millions of Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis during WWII, and Auschwitz is arguably the face of the Holocaust.

If anyone in America above the age of 12 is unaware of what the Holocaust was during WWII, then it’s a failure of our education system.

If somebody doesn’t know by the age of 17 doesn’t know, then they just don’t want to be educated. It’s that simple.

High school kids do and say stupid stuff. That’s part of growing up. You say things you think are funny, but aren’t funny at all.

Calling out an “Auschwitz” audible at the line of scrimmage is about as stupid as it gets. It’s not just immature. It’s incredibly offensive.

Now, should all these players be banned? Of course not. If there was ever an opportunity to educate young people, this would be it. There is plenty of World War II material out there. If they learned enough, I’m sure they’d feel differently.