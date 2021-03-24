Get Great Power With This Cordless Vacuum That Works On Both Floors And Carpets

Tired of running your vacuum cleaner back and forth over the same spot, desperately hoping the dust and dirt will eventually get picked up? The answer to your prayers can be found with the Jashen D18 Cordless Vacuum, one of the most powerful cordless vacuums on the market at an incredibly low price.

Using innovative technology and stiff nylon bristles, this vacuum cleaner more than gets the job, proving more than 80 percent more suction than an ordinary cordless vacuum cleaner.

What makes this cleaner so effective? It starts with the bristles, which dig deep into carpets to get the ground in dirt. It is also a credit to the 2-in-1 dusting brush, which allows you to use this on either carpet or floors.

The 250W digital motor provides the power, and the 2,000mAh battery keeps it running for up to 30 minutes before needing another charge. That’s more than enough time to get your entire house clean, from top to bottom. And you can do it all without plugging in and plugging out from room to room, or from running over the cord while you sweep the room.

And when you’re ready to charge, keep the vacuum in its charger which has a wall mount to help eliminate space needs.

Another great feature of the vacuum is the back airflow outlet, meaning there is no trouble of facing the filtered airflow. The filtration system also improves your environment, capturing allergens and purifying the air in the process.

Past users have raved about this vacuum cleaner, rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a full array of accessories, starting with the charging base, wall holder, and mounting accessories, an upgraded 2-in-1 cleaning brush, a crevice nozzle, and an upgraded electric LED floor head.

This Jashen D18 Cordless Vacuum is already a steal at its regular price of $149, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $139.99, a 6 percent discount.

Prices subject to change.