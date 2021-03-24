Journal Entry From 2009 Shows How Heartbroken Jessica Simpson Was Over Being Called ‘Fat’

A personal journal entry written by Jessica Simpson was included in her published memoir “Open Book.”

The journal entry, written in 2009, discussed how her appearance at a concert would make headlines, People magazine reported Wednesday.

Jessica Simpson on Years of Weight Scrutiny: ‘Those Headlines Can Stay with You a Lifetime’​ https://t.co/Zba7sowjkw — People (@people) March 24, 2021

“Today my heart breaks because people says I’m fat,” Simpson wrote at the time.

“Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?” she continued in the diary entry. “Last week I read back to my journals from 1999 and I beat myself up about how fat I [was] before I even gave the world a chance to … ” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Hilariously Recreates ‘Housewife Of The Year’ Magazine Cover Shoot)

Simpson revealed the response to the diary entry on her weight has been “overwhelmingly supportive.”

“There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive,” Simpson told People magazine. “I don’t think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime.”

“I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time,” Simpson added. “I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up.”