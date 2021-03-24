Biden’s Dogs Major And Champ Back At White House Following Biting Incident

President Joe Biden’s dogs Major and Champ have returned to the White House following a biting incident involving a member of the Secret Service.

Michael LaRosa, the White House Press Secretary for First Lady Jill Biden, confirmed to The Daily Caller on Wednesday the two German Shepherds, belonging to Biden and FLOTUS, are back at the WH.

NBC News’ White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell posted photos to Twitter showing POTUS and the first lady with the dogs. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

First Dogs Beat. They’re back. Champ (12) and Major (3) have returned to the WH residence. Major did get a training refresher while in Delaware after a minor nip of a Secret Service agent’s hand a few weeks ago. (WH & NBC) pic.twitter.com/jLiaGQRxuu — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) March 24, 2021

Major, 3, and Champ, 12, were both sent back to the Biden’s home in Delaware in early March after a member of the staff suffered a “minor injury” from the younger of the two dogs, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the time.

During a recent interview, the president explained his dog Major was not banished to Delaware and was “being trained” while there after he bit a Secret Service agent’s hand a few weeks ago. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

Biden said the dog became afraid when he noticed two people he didn’t know and that he had moved in “to protect,” describing the incident. Biden added that “85% of the people there love him [Major].”

“He was going home,” the president added. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill [Biden] was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”