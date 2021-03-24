Johnny Manziel Says Nobody Could Have Saved Him When He Spiraled Out Of Control

Johnny Manziel thinks nobody could have saved him when he started to spiral out of control.

Johnny Football is one of the most famous football players to ever live, but his NFL career only lasted two short years with the Browns. After he left the NFL, we all witnessed as he continued to spiral downward. Now, the Texas A&M Heisman winner doesn’t think anyone could have stopped him from imploding at the time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Manziel said the following on the first episode of his new “BALL DON’T LIE” podcast with Mike Stud:

I tell people this all the time. I was at the point in 2014-2015 when I was playing for the Browns and President Barack Obama, LeBron James…Tom Brady, no matter who it was on the face of the Earth, if they came up and said something to me, I think it would have been in one ear, out the other type of experience…I had multiple people try to to save me, but at the end of the day, they couldn’t save me from myself because I had this mindset of what I thought it was supposed to be.

It is pretty crazy seeing some of the interviews Manziel has given the older he’s gotten. Over the past year, it’s clear that he’s in a great mental spot.

Given how badly things went off the rails when he left the NFL, I think we can all agree that he turned things around in a big way.

He’s never going to play pro football again outside of slinging in the FCF, and that’s okay. He seems content and happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

He also seems very aware of why it went wrong. It wasn’t because of other people. It was because he made dumb decisions and didn’t listen.

Part of growing up is admitting your mistakes, and he’s doing just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

Also, after watching the first episode, Manziel’s podcast might be solid. I thought it was very entertaining. Maybe he’s found a new thing to keep him busy!