Kamala Harris Again Won’t Say When She, Biden Will Visit The Border

Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t say when she and President Joe Biden will visit the border during a Wednesday interview.

“At some point, absolutely we will go down to the border and I have been down to the border,” Harris said on “CBS This Morning.” Harris said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went to the border two times and added that “senior administration officials have been down there and yes we will go.” (RELATED: Trump’s DHS Secretary On Why Biden’s White House Is Hesitant To Label The Border Surge A ‘Crisis’)

Mayorkas said March 16 that southern border apprehensions are on pace to reach a 20-year-high, according to a DHS statement. Mayorkas said unaccompanied children are not being turned away, but DHS is returning single adults and some families under Title 42.

WATCH:

Biden said March 16 that he doesn’t anticipate going to the border yet, saying “not at the moment” to reporters. The president switched positions March 21, telling reporters he would go to the border “at some point.”

Harris laughed Monday at the Jacksonville International Airport after being asked whether she would go to the border.

“Not today,” Harris replied to a reporter before laughing. “But I have before and I’m sure I will again.”

Biden sent Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s head advisor of the border, and other U.S. envoys to Mexico and Guatemala on Monday to discuss strategies over handling a rise in migrants going to the border between the U.S. and Mexico, Reuters reported.

