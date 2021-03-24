‘Get Off Your Ass!’: Sen. Lindsey Graham Slams Biden’s ‘Sh*t Show At The Border’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham slammed President Joe Biden’s response to the crisis at the U.S. border while appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday.

Graham described the administration’s response as a “shit show,” and specifically went after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saying, “get off your ass and go to the border” to “see what you’ve caused.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Hammers Biden Admin For ‘Luring’ Unaccompanied Minors To Border With ‘Permissive Policy’)

Host Sean Hannity began the segment by asking Graham for his reaction on the Biden administration “not following the laws” that Congress has passed on immigration, referring to Title 42 of the U.S. Code allowing immediate expulsions of migrants at the border to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Graham responded by saying the situation is “insane at multiple levels.” He then congratulated Hannity and Fox News contributor Sara Carter for their reporting on the treatment of migrants and the conditions of some of the detention facilities.

“If this is proven to be true and I have no doubt it is … let me tell you this, pod 3A, according to your reporting, is supposed to hold 80 people. There were 694 children in pod 3A being managed by two border control agents,” Graham continued, reading from Carter’s report. “God bless the border patrol. God bless the custom agents who are dealing with the Biden administration’s shit show at the border.”

He went on to say he’s going with 18 other senators to the border on Friday, and if he’s “denied the ability to look into” what’s going on in the places he visits, then he and his fellow senators will “shut the Senate down.” He then asked where all of the “liberal hypocrites” were who “basically protested” outside of one of the immigration facilities holding migrant children while former President Donald Trump was in office.

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, with all due respect, get off your ass and go to the border and look and see what you’ve caused by policies that will not work. Quit denying the obvious. This is not a crisis, it’s beyond a crisis, it’s a national security disaster in the making. It’s an inhumane situation caused by bad policies,” Graham continued.

“It will never change, President Biden, until you tell everybody to go home and stop releasing people into the United States. If you’re not willing to do those two things, we’ll have a million or two people at our border by June,” he concluded.

The Biden administration has been heavily criticized for its handling of the crisis at the border, as well as its apparent hesitation in calling the situation “a crisis.” Apprehensions of unaccompanied migrant children skyrocketed in February, with over 9,000 encountered at the border. The administration announced earlier in March that it would not expel unaccompanied minors from the U.S.