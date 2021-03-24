The Los Angeles Lakers Wear Special Uniforms Honoring Elgin Baylor

The Los Angeles Lakers wore special uniforms Tuesday night against the Pelicans to honor Elgin Baylor.

The legendary basketball player for the Lakers passed away a couple days ago at the age of 86 from natural causes, and he’ll always be remembered as one of the greatest men to ever pick up a basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Elgin Baylor: Forever part of our Lakers Family. pic.twitter.com/zcRhVUSSmx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2021

During the Tuesday night loss to New Orleans, the Lakers wore uniforms honoring Baylor. They featured his name and the number 22, which was what he wore during his time in the league.

You can see photos of the uniforms below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

This was a 100% pure class move from the Lakers. Elgin Baylor is without a question one of the most legendary athletes to ever play in the NBA from the first day when he entered the league in 1958.

He was a dominant force on the court for more than a decade. Baylor was an all-star 11 times and a ten-time All-NBA player during his time in the league.

While he never won a title, he was still dominant night in and night out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

The Lakers honoring their legendary player was the correct thing to do. When you lose a titan in sports, you have to honor him. Those jerseys were a great way to pay tribute to the legendary Lakers star.