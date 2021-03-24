‘The Robert C. Byrd Of Sex Fiends’: Mark Steyn Bashes Bill Clinton’s Hosting Of Women’s Empowerment Event With Kamala Harris

Conservative radio host Mark Steyn lit into the choice of former President Bill Clinton to host a women’s empowerment event with Vice President Kamala Harris during a Wednesday night segment on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Clinton and Harris are slated to speak together Friday at an event on the topic of empowering women in the U.S. and around the world hosted by the Clinton Foundation. Many women’s groups, however, have been silent about the choice despite Clinton’s own history of #MeToo allegations as well as the former president’s association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“This is one of those stories that makes you think maybe it’s all an elaborate prank,” said Fox News host Tucker Carlson before bringing on Steyn. “They’ve got to be trolling us here. Is it real?”

Steyn predicted that the media “Clinton enablers from 20 years ago” will now be “fawning over this rubbish and taking it seriously.”

“If Kamala Harris had any self-respect, she would not sit down and discuss whatever the topic is, the effect of COVID on women, with this particular guy who’s, insofar as he knows anything about respiratory effects on women, it’s from pinning them down and assaulting them,” Steyn joked. “It’s disgraceful that she’s participating in this.”

The radio host noted other figures like former NBC host Matt Lauer and former CBS journalist Charlie Rose who have seen their careers “vaporized” after #MeToo allegations, yet Clinton “survives all the time.” (RELATED: #METOO ‘Never Acknowledged We Exist’: Clinton Accusers Condemn Harris, Clinton Co-Hosting Women’s Empowerment Event)

“He is the Robert C. Byrd of sex fiends,” Steyn quipped. “If there was a Ku Klux Klan of sex fiends, a Kleenex Klux Klan, he would be the Grand Kleagle of the sex fiend klan.”