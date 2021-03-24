21 Big Media Blue Checks That Are Straight Up Catfishing Everyone With Their Profile Pics

If you thought you knew what the majority of the press looked like, you’re probably wrong.

Most have selectively chosen a better picture for their social media profiles. So even if you saw the Blue Checks on television . . . you might not recognize them.

Twitter user @kc2fargo first brought the catfishing to everyone’s attention with a thread on March 22. You can view his full thread: here.

He started his list with journalist Judd Legum. Now as you can see, Legum’s profile picture might be a little off from what he looks like in real life. It’s honestly not that bad, but I probably couldn’t guess Legum’s age if I could only go off his profile picture. That might need to be updated.

Next on the list was journalist Yashar Ali. Look, I like Ali’s work and he can be funny on Twitter. However, the photos really speak for themselves.

Following Ali was John Weaver from the Lincoln Project. Weaver’s photo falls into the classic category of “I Took This Photo 10 Years Ago, But I Look Great In It.” I’d say he should update his, but frankly he has bigger problems to worry about. (RELATED: MSNBC Did Not Ask Lincoln Project Founders About John Weaver Despite Booking Them 17 Times After The Story First Broke)

Next, we have Jennifer Rubin, who writes opinions for the Washington Post. Rubin kind of looks like herself. I’m honestly a little puzzled why she is on this list.

Coming in sixth was Brandy Zadrozny from NBC. Listen, it really is all about the angles, and Zadrozny should definitely wear her hair down more often. While she does look older in the screengrab, her hair looks great.

Aaron Rupar, a Vox journalist, was next on the list. Rupar should keep his glasses on, but I actually enjoy the chosen photo. However, it does reveal that his forehead is a lot bigger than his Twitter profile picture would lead you to believe.

Next up was Jonathan Last from The Bulwark. I understand where he was coming from with the caricature drawing. But let’s be honest—that doesn’t give us an actual idea of what he looks like.

Moving right along. Jim Swift from The Bulwark—he’s an interesting choice, right? His hair looks longer in real life, but otherwise, he seems pretty similar to his profile picture. What do you guys think?

Now we have Jeff Tiedrich. It’s unclear exactly what Tiedrich does, but I guess we’ll call him media. Again, all we would need from Teidrich is just an updated photo so we could admire his long white locks. I’m not sure why he isn’t blessing our timelines with his hair??

Check this out.

Following Tiedrich, we have Tim Miller, who worked on Jeb Bush’s campaign. We’re working with pretty similar photos here. Miller almost looks better in the screengrab image than he does in the headshot he chose for his profile photo. I could be wrong though.

Seems like Dave Weigel of the Washington Post made this list because his Twitter profile photo wasn’t even a photo of himself. In fact, the drawing he chose doesn’t even have eyes. The photo definitely resembles Weigel, but you leave his profile without having any idea what he actually looks like.

Would you recognize him on TV? Probably not.

Of course, George Conway of the Lincoln Project made the list. His profile picture does wonders for his appearance. It’s a drawing and it definitely took off some weight for Conway. I can see why he chose it. (RELATED: ‘Awful And Appalling’: George Conway Says He ‘Didn’t Know’ Co-Founder John Weaver ‘Very Well’)

Up next is Molly Jong-Fast, an editor for the Daily Beast. Her only mistake is choosing a profile photo where you can’t see her face. I honestly would have no idea what she looks like going off her photo. The image also seems a little distorted.

Stuart Stevens from the Lincoln Project looks a lot rougher in real life. Almost like he’s really been through some things. It’s magical what a filter can do for your wrinkles.

Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC might be one of those people who hasn’t taken a good photo of themselves in the last five years. I’m not sure how that happens, but I guess it does for some people.

The only crime Tom Nichols, a contributing writer and academic, made when choosing his profile picture is not choosing one that made him look as cool as he seems in real life. He really went for the look of making himself fit into the box of academia.

Jeet Heer of The Nation fell victim to using a drawing instead of an actual photo. We’ve already been over why that is a no-no.

The Twitter user finished the thread with President Joe Biden. However, I don’t think Biden is a catfish. In fact, Biden was a very hot younger guy and he still looks better than the average 78-year-old man.

This list did not include Joe Scarborough. You wouldn’t have a clue what he looked like from seeing him on Twitter.

Even the staff at the Daily Caller is catfishing you.

Here we have a photo of Daily Caller News Foundation Editor-In-Chief Ethan Barton. You might be shocked, but this is what he actually looks like in real life.

Pretty crazy considering this is what his Twitter profile picture looks like:

That’s not the only guy who is catfishing you though. Check out this real-life photo of Daily Caller’s Video Director Richie McGinniss.

You’d never know he wasn’t as cool as he looks in his profile picture. Check it out:

These people might have had you fooled with their looks. But now that you are aware of catfishing in the media world you can be on the lookout for others. And if you find any, be sure to send them our way.