METOO ‘Never Acknowledged We Exist’: Clinton Accusers Condemn Harris, Clinton Co-Hosting Women’s Empowerment Event

In interviews with the Daily Caller News Foundation, two women who have accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault condemned news that Clinton will co-host a women’s empowerment event with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clinton has been accused of sexually harassing Paula Jones, of raping Juanita Broaddrick, of sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey, and of repeatedly sexually assaulting Leslie Millwee. The former president, who has denied all of these allegations, also faced suspicions about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 from apparent suicide.

Broaddrick and Millwee discussed the upcoming Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) event in phone interviews with the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday. The women criticized Democrats and the #METOO movement for ignoring their sexual assault allegations and questioned why the Biden administration is giving Clinton a platform at all.

“Oh my God, here we go again. When are people going to understand what this man is?” Broaddrick said to the DCNF.

“I think they understand,” she said, “it’s just against their political affiliation.”

The Clinton rape accuser said that each time Democrats give Clinton a public platform “it’s like somebody just slapping you in the face and saying, ‘you don’t matter.'” She also accused the #METOO movement of failing to acknowledge allegations against Clinton other than his consensual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“They’ve never acknowledged that we exist,” Broaddrick said. (RELATED: ‘You Better Get Some Ice For That’: Here’s What To Know About Bill Clinton And #METOO Allegations)

Millwee cannot think of anyone more “ill suited” to discuss women’s empowerment than Clinton with his alleged years-long “history of abusing, raping and sexually assaulting women,” she told the DCNF.

“And he is going to get up on a stage and tell us about how to be empowered?” Millwee said. “I truly can’t think of anything more brazen. I think this goes to show you the political power that the Clintons still have.”

“It’s just such an upset upside down world when you have a rapist and a sexual assaulter who is giving tips and information to try and help empower women,” Millwee added. “I can’t think of anything more ludicrous than that.”

The Clinton accuser noted that Harris formerly said that she believed women who accused President Joe Biden of sexual misconduct. (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

“It goes back a lot to partisan politics and I hate to keep bringing that up, but I think that’s crux of it,” Millwee said. “It’s brazen. This man has gotten by with so much in the last 50 or 60 years. And I think it goes back to a power entitlement. He feels like he can do whatever he wants. Nothing’s going to get in this way, and he’s going to bulldoze his way through anything he wants to.”

Neither Harris nor Clinton responded to requests for comment from the DCNF for this story.

Broaddrick’s Allegations Against Clinton

Broaddrick told the Washington Post in February 1999 that she met Clinton in April 1978 when he was 31 and the Arkansas attorney general running for governor. She was working as a 35-year-old volunteer for his campaign. She said the two chatted and he invited her to his campaign office, an invitation which she accepted. Clinton later changed the location to her hotel coffee shop, then told her too many reporters were in the lobby and asked if they could have coffee in her room.

Broaddrick alleges that Clinton began kissing her, though she resisted, after which he allegedly pulled her onto the bed and raped her. Broaddrick told the Post that she did not scream as the alleged incident happened very quickly, and that Clinton grabbed onto her lip with his mouth, leaving it bruised and swollen.

“The last thing he said to me was, ‘You better get some ice for that.’ And he put on his sunglasses and walked out the door,” she told the Post.

Clinton’s legal team denied her allegations, the Post reported, noting that when Jones’ attorneys had subpoenaed Broaddrick as part of Jones’ lawsuit, Broaddrick had testified in deposition that Clinton did not treat her inappropriately. She would later recant that testimony.

Broaddrick told the DCNF Wednesday that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton approached her after the alleged 1978 incident and told her, “I just want you to know how appreciative that Bill and I are for all that you’re doing for his campaign.”

“She grabbed my arm very strongly and pulled me back to her, pulled me down to her face and said, ‘Do you understand everything you do?’ And at that moment in time, I thought she knew,” Broaddrick said. “To me that was a threat.”

Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the alleged threat.

Millwee’s Allegations Against Clinton

Millwee told Breitbart News in October 2016 that Clinton sexually assaulted her in 1980 on multiple occasions when she worked at a TV station in Arkansas in her 20’s.

“He followed me into an editing room,” Millwee told the publication. “It was very small. There was a chair. I was sitting in a chair. He came up behind me and started rubbing my shoulders and running his hands down toward my breasts. And I was just stunned. I froze. I asked him to stop. He laughed.”

She also described another occasion in which Clinton allegedly assaulted her: “He came in behind me. Started hunching me to the point that he had an orgasm. He’s trying to touch my breasts. And I’m just sitting there very stiffly, just waiting for him to leave me alone. And I’m asking him the whole time, ‘Please do not do this. Do not touch me. Do not hunch me. I do not want this.’”

On a third occasion, she says he “basically the same thing he did on the second time,” and later came to her apartment and repeatedly knocked on her door, calling her name and saying, “I know you are home. Please answer the door.”

“I did not answer the door,” she told Breitbart. Millwee said that her grandmother was staying with her at the time because she was afraid of Clinton. The following day, Millwee said she saw Clinton at a fair and neither of them acknowledged his alleged visit the night before.

The alleged incident was “the final straw” for Millwee, who told Breitbart that she decided to leave her job at the station.

Millwee had formerly written about Clinton allegedly touching her inappropriately, flirting with her, and showing up to her house in a book she published in January 2011, Breitbart noted. The book also says that she introduced her grandmother to him at the fair, an encounter that conflicts with her story to Breitbart.

