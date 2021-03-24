Editorial

The NHL Fires Ref Who Was Caught On A Hot Mic Admitting To Making Up A Call

NHL Ref Fired (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bestofmatt/status/1374533125406097408)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The NHL has fired the ref caught on a hot mic admitting to making up a call.

During the Tuesday night matchup between the Red Wings and Predators, ref Tim Peel was caught on a mic saying, “It wasn’t much but I wanted to get a f**king penalty against Nashville early in the…” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can hear the comment in the video below.

Wednesday morning, the NHL announced that Peel “no longer will be working NHL games now or in the future.” You can read the full statement below.

I’m sure Peel is a nice guy, but the NHL had no choice in this situation. The league’s hands were tied. As soon as you have a ref who admits to faking a call on a hot mic, he has to go.

You can never trust him again and given how much money is on the line every night, the NHL had to act quickly.

I hate seeing people lose their jobs, but I really don’t know what the NHL could have done here. Once the trust is gone in sports, it’s gone for good.