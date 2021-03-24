NHL Ref Caught On Hot Mic Admitting To Making Up A Penalty Call

An NHL ref might be in some serious trouble after being caught on a hot mic Tuesday night.

During a game between the Predators and Red Wings, a ref was caught on a mic after a call saying, "It wasn't much but I wanted to get a f**king penalty against Nashville early in the…"

Before he could finish his thought, the feed switched out.

Maybe if you’re a mic’d up ref, you shouldn’t express how you wanted to call a penalty against a team earlier in the game, changing how you ref the rest of the game. “It wasn’t much but I wanted to get a fuckin’ penalty against Nashville early in the…”#Preds #LGRW pic.twitter.com/6fZImkdqLr — Matt Best (@bestofmatt) March 24, 2021

According to Ken Campbell, the NHL is aware of the situation and is investigating what was said. Outside of that, the league wouldn’t say much for obvious reasons.

NHL director of hockey operations Colin Campbell would not comment on one of the referees appearing to admit to an even-up call in the Nashville-Detroit game tonight, but did acknowledge, “Investigating this incident.” — Ken Campbell (@THNKenCampbell) March 24, 2021

This ref can never officiate an NHL game again, right? I mean, he got caught on a hot mic admitting to just making up a call.

Not only did he make up a call, but the tripping in question is so obviously not a penalty that it’s an impossible pill to swallow.

According to BroBible, the play below is the call in question.

I have no idea how the NHL will handle this , but I have a feeling this ref might have blown his whistle in the league for the final time. How will any coach trust him moving forward? Just an all-time bonehead thing to get caught on a hot mic saying.

