NHL Ref Caught On Hot Mic Admitting To Making Up A Penalty Call

Nashville Ref (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bestofmatt/status/1374533125406097408)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
An NHL ref might be in some serious trouble after being caught on a hot mic Tuesday night.

During a game between the Predators and Red Wings, a ref was caught on a mic after a call saying, “It wasn’t much but I wanted to get a f**king penalty against Nashville early in the…” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before he could finish his thought, the feed switched out.

According to Ken Campbell, the NHL is aware of the situation and is investigating what was said. Outside of that, the league wouldn’t say much for obvious reasons.

This ref can never officiate an NHL game again, right? I mean, he got caught on a hot mic admitting to just making up a call.

Not only did he make up a call, but the tripping in question is so obviously not a penalty that it’s an impossible pill to swallow.

According to BroBible, the play below is the call in question.

I have no idea how the NHL will handle this , but I have a feeling this ref might have blown his whistle in the league for the final time. How will any coach trust him moving forward? Just an all-time bonehead thing to get caught on a hot mic saying.

