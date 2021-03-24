Watch A Special Clip From The Upcoming Action Movie ‘Nobody’

A special clip has been released from the upcoming movie “Nobody,” and it looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the short clip, the main character, who is played by the great Bob Odenkirk, rushes his family into a safe room after two ominous vehicles are spotted outside of his house.

Give it a watch below.

“Don’t call 911” is a pretty badass action movie line. I’m not going to lie about that. Everything about “Nobody” looks great.

The main guy Hutch looks pretty unassuming and normal until his family is threatened. Then he turns into Jason Bourne.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this one.

I also love the fact that Odenkirk is playing an action hero. He doesn’t give off those vibes at all. In fact, he really couldn’t be more opposite.

“Nobody” also looks like it won’t take itself too seriously as an action movie. It looks to have a more easygoing vibe.

I’m here for it.

You can catch “Nobody” in theaters starting March 26. I’ll definitely be checking it out!