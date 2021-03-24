Outer Perimeter Fencing Around Capitol Building Taken Down

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) announced Wednesday the outer perimeter fencing which was installed following the violence in January has been taken down.

The public can now regain access to the previously restricted territory, while typical Capitol grounds public events may continue as usual.

All of the fencing that surrounded the outer perimeter of the U.S. Capitol Complex has been removed. Affected roads have reopened. The USCP is ready to quickly ramp up security at a moment’s notice, if needed. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) March 24, 2021

However, the Capitol fence has not been removed in its entirety. The barrier circling the Capitol building remains intact, as the repairs on the building continue, The Hill reported.

“The inner perimeter fence, around the Capitol Building, is still in place, while the Department works with our congressional stakeholders and law enforcement partners to strengthen our security posture,” the Capitol Police added in the statement. (RELATED: Former DHS Secretary On Why Media Response To Capitol Insurrection Was Different Than Portland Riots)

Despite the decision to make the adjacent territory open to visitors, security remains the priority. The National Guard is stationed at the Capitol per the USCP’s request to the Pentagon from early March. The agreement had been extended to two additional months at a time.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman proposed that the outer perimeter fence become a permanent security measure due to “potentially volatile events.”