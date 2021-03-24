Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Chase Claypool Involved In A Bar Brawl

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool was recently involved in a massive bar brawl.

According to TMZ, the talented receiver was at the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa, California on March 13 when things spiraled out of control. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that he wasn’t the instigator, but he can also clearly be seen involved in the scuffle in a video shared by the outlet. As of right now, the police haven’t charged anyone, and nobody was even still there when authorities arrived.

You can watch the chaos unfold below.

I’ve said it before, and I apparently need to say it again. When you’re making a ton of money and have a bunch to lose, you always need to think long and hard before finding yourself in a situation like this one.

Claypool has NFL money on the line. I don’t care what the situation is. If it’s not life or death, then walk the hell away.

What are the odds anyone else in this scuffle has millions of dollars coming their way over the next few years? I’d say the answer is close to zero.

Always, and I mean always, walk away if it’s an option and you have life changing money on the line. If your friends are the people who often find themselves in trouble, then find some better friends.

Just don’t end up on TMZ in a bar brawl because that won’t help you with your professional sports career.