Gov. Northam Will Sign Bill To End Death Penalty In Virginia

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans on signing a bill to abolish the death penalty throughout the state, according to Fox News.

Northam is scheduled to tour the death chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center before signing the legislation, Fox News reported Wednesday. Virginia, second only to Texas in the number of executions, will be the 23rd state in the Union to abolish the death penalty, according to Fox News.

In February, both the Democratic-controlled Senate and House of Delegates voted to approve the measure in Virginia, 22-16 and 57-43, respectively.

With final passage in the Virginia House and Senate, our Commonwealth will soon join 22 states in abolishing the death penalty—an important step in ensuring our criminal justice system is fair and equitable. My statement with @EFillerCorn and @DickSaslaw: https://t.co/TvdvyeyaLM — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 22, 2021

“It is vital that our criminal justice system operates fairly and punishes people equitably,” read a joint statement from Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw.

“Over Virginia’s long history, this Commonwealth has executed more people than any other state. And, like many other states, Virginia has come too close to executive an innocent person. It’s time we stop this machinery of death,” the statement continued. (RELATED: The State Of The Death Penalty In America)

Virginia has executed almost 1,400 people throughout its history. In 1608, it carried out what is believed to be the first execution in what became the United States against Captain George Kendall. Life sentences will be altered for individuals in Virginia currently on death row.

The Supreme Court ruled to reinstate the death penalty in a series of cases called the Gregg cases in 1976, according to the National Constitution Center.