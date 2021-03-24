REPORT: Disney+ Is Making A ‘National Treasure’ TV Series

“National Treasure” is coming to TV.

According to Deadline, the iconic film saga starring Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates is being made into a TV series for Disney+. However, Disney is hitting the reset button and Cage isn’t involved. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

‘National Treasure’ TV Series With Latina Lead Greenlighted By Disney+; Mira Nair To Direct https://t.co/13sjyPqwIN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 24, 2021

Deadline wrote the following details about the upcoming series:

The series explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism, told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure.

I have very torn feelings on this situation. When I first saw that we were getting a “National Treasure” TV series, I was amped.

How could I not be? The two movies with Cage were electric, and I used to watch the first one all the time growing up.

Gates literally stole the Declaration of Independence in order to save it!

Then, I read the plot details and I didn’t love it as much. Why do we have to make things political? Obviously, it hasn’t aired an episode yet, but a series that “explores the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism” through the eyes of a DREAMer certainly sounds like we’re about to get lectured.

After the success of the movies, I’m not sure why Disney feels the need to really pivot. Just go get Nic Cage back!

I want this series to be so good because I think it’d be awesome if done correctly. However, I’m 100% out if it’s nothing more than nonstop preaching. I have a ton of different entertainment avenues that won’t be painful to sit through.