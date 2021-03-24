Editorial

REPORT: Mike Evans Donates $50,000 To Help People In Texas

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans has reportedly donated a ton of money to help people in Texas.

According to TMZ, the Super Bowl champion has donated $50,000 to the United Way of Galveston after a winter storm hammered the state. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The donation will be split between families who need food and the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club of Galveston and St. Vincent’s House.

Evans grew up in Galveston before becoming a star at Texas A&M and in the NFL with the Buccaneers.

 

This is the kind of stuff we need to see more of. We see plenty of negative stories all the time. They’re everywhere we look.

We need to shine a light on people who are doing everything they can to help those in need. Evans writing a check for $50,000 will almost certainly help a ton of people.

 

Texas was absolutely crushed by brutal winter weather in February that nobody was prepared for. In the aftermath since the storm ended, plenty of people have come together to help.

Now, Evans has gotten in on the action to the tune of $50,000.

Props to Evans for stepping up and helping out people in need! We love to see it.