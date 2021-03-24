REPORT: Seth Rogen Will Star In Upcoming Movie Based On Steven Spielberg’s Life

Seth Rogen has reportedly been cast in an upcoming movie based on Steven Spielberg’s life.

According to Deadline, Rogen will play “the favorite uncle of young Spielberg” in the upcoming untitled movie. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The legendary Hollywood director will direct and write the project inspired by his own life, and Michelle Williams will play his mother.

EXCLU: Steven Spielberg taps @Sethrogen to play his favorite uncle in the filmmakers untitled feature loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood growing up in Arizona https://t.co/4Tr9mjPIKf — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 23, 2021

Despite what any of you might think about Rogen’s politics, the man can be insanely funny when he’s at the top of his game.

Prime Rogen is about as good as it gets when it comes to comedy in Hollywood. We’re talking about the guy behind “Pineapple Express,” “Superbad,” “Knocked Up” and “This is the End.”

Rogen knows comedy and he knows how to make people bust out laughing when he’s pumping out hits. Has his most recent work dropped off a bit?

Sure, but his best movies have withstood the test of time.

Now, he’ll reportedly play Spielberg’s favorite uncle in the unnamed upcoming movie. If Rogen gets back to his roots when he’s flying high, then I’m sure it’ll be funny as all hell.

There’s no concrete release date for the movie given the fact it doesn’t even have a title right now, but Deadline reported 2022 is likely. It should be solid whenever it comes out!