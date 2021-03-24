‘Talladega Nights’ Star Houston Tumlin Dead At 28

Houston Tumlin, one of the stars of the hit movie about a wild race car driver, “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has died from suicide. He was 28.

Authorities with the Shelby County Coroner’s office confirmed the news of his death to NBC in a piece published Wednesday. Tumlin’s body was discovered at his home in Pelham, Alabama, by his girlfriend. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

Former child actor Houston Tumlin, who played the son of Will Ferrell’s character in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. He was 28: https://t.co/kSsot4bANE pic.twitter.com/dvVaRcEbaU — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 24, 2021

The piece noted, that there was no apparent note left behind by the former actor who served in the armed forces and reportedly suffered with post traumatic stress disorder and depression. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, also confirmed his death in a post on Facebook, according to Variety.

“I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, and oh man could the list go on,” she wrote. “I love you so much Houston Lee and thank you for loving me so passionately and unapologetically for the time we had each other.”

The former child star is best known for his work in the role of Walker Bobby, the 10-year-old child of a fictional NASCAR driver named Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell. The movie is Houston’s only acting credit, TMZ reported.