Taylor Swift, Her Mom Reportedly Donate $50,000 To A Widow Whose Husband Died From COVID-19

Musician Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea have seemingly donated $50,000 to a widow and her family.

Vickie Quarles, of Tennessee, lost her husband and father of her five daughters to COVID-19 a week before Christmas, according to the GoFundMe. The fundraiser was set up by a friend of the family and Swift seemingly donated sometime this week.

Taylor Swift is helping a mom impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a generous $50,000 donation https://t.co/fnX9sUhIU5 — billboard (@billboard) March 23, 2021

“Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters,” Vickie Quarels wrote in an update for the fundraiser Tuesday. “I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee.” (RELATED: REPORT Taylor Swift Gifts $30,000 To UK Resident Trying To Pay For College)

“I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart,” she added. “The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you. Thank you so very much.”

Swift coming in to save the day again. She’s always finding ways to give back to the community and I love that about her. Swift previously donated money to moms facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic and once paid for the tuition of a college student.